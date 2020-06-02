Amanda (Turpin) Hopkins

Sept. 27, 1983-May 28, 2020

Amanda (Turpin) Hopkins, 36, of Pulaski County, Va., left this world too soon on May 28, 2020.

Amanda was the daughter of Cynthia White and the late Robert Turpin Sr. She also was preceded in death by her sister, Martha Jane Turpin Edwards, and brother, Robert Lee Turpin Jr.

Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Cynthia (Turpin) White; daughters, Breanna and Keandra Hopkins and son Braiden Lyle; grandsons, Kason and Dominic; sisters, Carrie (Marty) Tate and Melissa Ann (Lisa) Turpin (Jamie Chrisley); grandmother, Mary (Peggy) Bibb, and many aunts, uncle, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Amanda had a passion for working with the elderly as a caregiver and private care attendant.

Many will remember Mandy by her contagious smile and free spirit. She touched many people in her too short time here on earth and will be dearly missed by so many.

A private memorial service is being held at a later date and time.

