By DAVID GRAVELY

While the Pulaski Yankees are still excited about the upcoming season, they have now announced that they expect a delay to the start of that season due to the ongoing situation surrounding the COVID-19 virus.

In a letter sent out to partners and season ticket holders Monday, the Yankees explained the current situation.

“We are optimistic that we will know more details about our 2020 season in the near future, and I know many of you have questions about if the season will be played, when it will begin and how many fans will be allowed at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park,” the release says. “These are questions we too are asking, as the answers will be provided by Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball and the state/local government and health regulations. We will continue to receive information from these entities and plan/adjust our event schedule and ballpark operating policies accordingly. At this time, we can tell you that we do expect a delayed start to our 2020 season due to the simple fact that we will not start play prior to the Major League teams. As more information becomes available, we will share it with you. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time and we will navigate these uncertain waters together. We appreciate your continued support and look forward to seeing you at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park as soon as it is safe for us to gather once again. Until that time comes, please stay safe and healthy and know that we miss you all.”

Many decisions will have to made before the actual start date comes around. A job fair for park employees and staff has been postponed as the pandemic progressed. Another decision the league will be faced with due to having the late start is if they change the number of games that Appalachian League teams play in the Rookie short season. Expected additional renovations at historic Calfee Park were temporarily put on hold due to the pandemic also.

The park staff has, however, continued to prepare the playing surface and park for an eventual opening day. The 2020 coaching staff was named earlier in the year and other preparations for the upcoming season have been made to ensure that when the time comes, Calfee Park and Pulaski will be ready for action.

