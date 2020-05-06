Virginia’s Snap Program to release additional emergency benefits

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Social Services will again make emergency benefits available to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants to further assist individuals and families in meeting their food needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The benefits will be automatically loaded to recipient’s SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Monday, May 11. Consistent with the release of emergency benefits in March and April, eligible households include SNAP participants who are not already receiving the maximum allotment as part of their regular monthly benefit. Households that are eligible for benefits do not have to take any action. SNAP households will continue to receive their May benefits on their usual issuance date.

Individuals seeking to apply for SNAP benefits may apply online through CommonHelp (https://commonhelp.virginia.gov/) or by phone to (855) 635-4370.

Written by: Editor on May 6, 2020.

