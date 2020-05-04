Tuesday is a special day for giving

Each year one day is set aside globally to encourage communities and individuals to financially support their favorite nonprofit organizations through a donation. It’s called GivingTuesday.

In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, this Tuesday, May 5, is designated at GivingTuesdayNow. It is designed to be a day for individuals and communities to show help a neighbor, advocate for an issue, share their skills, give to causes, etc. “Every act of generosity counts,” states a press release on the campaign.

Created by GivingTuesday, GivingTuesdayNow is in addition to the annual campaign, which is being held Dec. 1 this year.

“For eight years, GivingTuesday has celebrated grassroots generosity, and has built a movement that empowers millions of people to give, engage their communities and find common ground,” said Rob Reich, chairman of the board for GivingTuesday and faculty co-director of Stanford University Center for Philanthropy and Civil Society. “We are all confronting the same challenge right now, we need the giving spirit more than ever.”

GivingTuesday officials say, GivingTuesdayNow, “will rally people around the world to tap into the power of human connection and strengthen communities at the grassroots level.”

Their press release adds, “Communities are encouraged to take action on behalf of first responders, as well as the world’s other — often forgotten — front-line workers: the nonprofits and community organizations that feed, house, educate, and nurture neighbors impacted by the global pandemic. The social sector is in crisis at the very moment the world needs it most, and GivingTuesday stands ready to rally the world at this critical time.”

Created in 2012 at New York’s 92nd Street Y and incubated in its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact as a day to do good, GivingTuesday has grown into a year-round global generosity movement. GivingTuesday leaders have launched more than 200 community campaigns across the U.S. and national movements in more than 60 countries. At the grassroots level, people and organizations participate in GivingTuesday in every single country in the world.

To learn more and participate in GivingTuesdayNow, visit the GivingTuesday website, www.givingtuesday.org; Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday, or follow @GivingTuesday and #GivingTuesday on Twitter.

Written by: Editor on May 4, 2020.

Comments

comments