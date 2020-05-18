Sutphin steps down from Lady Cougars

Pulaski County High School Lady Cougar Basketball Head Coach Bradley Sutphin held a team meeting via Google Meet Monday, informing his team that he has stepped down from his position. It was later announced that he would be taking a teaching position at Narrows High School, where he was also announced as the new girls basketball coach for the Green Wave.

Sutphin apologized for having to inform his team using technology but explained that after years of preaching “family first” to his program, it was time for him to do the same.

“As a program, you bought into what we were trying to do and the success of this program is a reflection of your hard work and dedication,” Sutphin said. “This was a very tough decision to make, one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make. You all have become a part of my extended family and I will never forget the memories we’ve made together.”

Sutphin came to Pulaski County in 2017 and finished that season with a record of 8-15. The 2018 season yielded similar results, with the Lady Cougars finishing 7-16.

The 2018-19 season was a turnaround season for the Lady Cougars, as they made a run to the Class 4A State Championship game. They finished that season as the state runners-up with a record of 22-9.

The 2019-20 season started with high expectations, but the Lady Cougars faced some early adversity with two key players injured. They came back to make a run into the playoffs, winning the River Ridge District regular-season championship and the Region 4D championship before falling in the state semi-finals to a solid Millbrook squad.

“Being out during this quarantine made me realize just how much of my children’s lives I’ve been missing out on,” he said. “The fact that the program is in a pretty good spot right now made this decision a little easier, but it was still tough. I wanted to leave the girls and the program in a good spot and I think we did.”

“I can’t tell you how much I appreciate the support I’ve gotten here,” Sutphin continued. “The administration and staff here at the school were always supportive and willing to work with us. The fans and the community followed this program all over the state. The school board was always there as well. I just can’t tell you how much that support has meant to us and to me personally. I want to thank everyone for that support and I hope you continue to show that same support to the next head coach.”

Sutphin will now be coaching the girls team at Narrows, where he and his family have deep family ties and history. His brother-in-law is the head boys basketball coach and the gym that they play in is named after his grandfather.

The search for a new head coach for the Lady Cougars will begin immediately.

