Survey: Small entities less likely to get PPP

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

ABINGDON — A survey of Southwest Virginia and Tennessee small businesses and nonprofit agencies found nonprofits and organizations with larger staffs and operating budgets were more successful than their counterparts in receiving Payroll Protection Program (PPP) assistance.

PPP is a Small Business Administration loan authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Securities (CARES) Act.

United Way of Southwest Virginia, which serves Pulaski County, conducted the survey April 17-24, during the first round of PPP funding. A second round of funds, totaling $175 billion, was authorized April 27, so the survey does not represent how those funds are being dispersed.

The survey is one method a COVID-19 Advisory Council consisting of a coalition of United Ways, is working to determine the greatest needs in eastern Tennessee and Southwest Virginia during the pandemic.

Of the 156 survey respondents, 71 were nonprofits, 14 were government entities and 65 were for-profit organizations. Only 100 of the respondents applied for PPP assistance: 45 nonprofit, 45 for-profit and 10 other entities.

Leeann Vernon, director of accountability and strategic impact for UWSV, said respondents that chose not to seek assistance cited a variety of reasons, with the most common being a confusing application process.

According to Vernon, the survey showed 82% of for-profit and 100% of nonprofit organizations approved for funding had annual operating budgets in excess of $1 million. Meanwhile, only 47% of for-profits and 25% of nonprofits with budgets under $100,000 were approved.

Vernon said 76% of the region’s applications were approved. Nonprofits had an edge over for-profits, 84% to 67%. Among applicants that weren’t approved, she said, the primary reason cited was that funds were not available or had already been used up.

She noted, “Several respondents wrote in to say that they did not need to apply because they are state agencies or were ineligible to apply; or had enough reserve to not need to apply.”

Vernon summarized survey results by saying, “The data show that nonprofits had a slightly higher approval rate than for profits. In this survey, smaller organizations (fewer employees and smaller operating budgets) applied at a higher rate than the larger organizations, but organizations with more employees and higher operating budgets were more likely to receive the PPP funds.”

Written by: Editor on May 13, 2020.

Comments

comments