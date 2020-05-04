School is out but the meals keep coming

By WILLIAM PAINE

School lunch teams continue to hand out meals at several sites across the county, so that needy students who are out of school can still have a nutritious meal.

Critzer Elementary School is one of the busiest food distribution sites with a steady stream of vehicles coming through the school parking lot from 1 till 3 every Wednesday afternoon.

“We’ve given away 280 meals so far just here at the school,” said Lynn Jones, Nutrition Manager at Critzer Elementary and overall manager for several of the sites.

Jones was one of the half dozen school employees handing out meals to passersby. Since the school year would have been winding down in a normal school year, one wonders if less parents would be coming to pick up their free lunches.

“No, it’s actually picked up,” said Jones. “Especially at Pulaski Elementary. We started out just doing like 60 to 80 over there and now it’s like up to 180. So it’s picking up and I hope that as the weather gets warmer and on the prettier days we’ll get even more kids in here because everybody is eligible, not just people that have reduced or free lunches.”

“Overall, on Monday’s the school system gives away from 2,300 to 3,200 meals, on Wednesday it’s a little over 5,000 meals,” said Elaine East, who worked as the school nutritionist for Pulaski Middle School but was helping out at Critzer this day. “From March 18 when the program began till Monday, April 27, we have given out over 78,000 meals in Pulaski County.”

Considering that this meals program was organized and put into place only a few days after Pulaski County Schools closed for the semester, many would consider this to be quite an accomplishment. But it wasn’t easily done and every day brings new challenges. School nutritionists must gather their food resources before every Monday and Wednesday distribution day, then cook up the vittles and then spend hours handing out the meals.

It’s tough duty and school employees approach the task with a smile. Even so, efforts made in this endeavor seem to surpass what school cafeteria staff do on an average day.

“You got that right,” said Lynn Jones. “We would really appreciate a regular, normal school day right now!”

