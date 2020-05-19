Results are in, Pulaski County voters have spoken

By DAVID GRAVELY

Pulaski County voters have spoken and according to the numbers from the Virginia Department of Elections, one new mayor will take office when the new terms begin.

Incumbent Benny Skeens won the race for Mayor of Dublin with 117 votes. Norman “Buck” Dowdy finished second with 84 votes. There were no write-in votes for mayor.

In the race for mayor of Pulaski Shannon Collins earned the win with 410 votes. Incumbent David Clark received 309 votes. There was one write-in vote for Pulaski mayor.

In the local town council races, there were four candidates running for three sports each in Dublin and Pulaski. The three candidates with the most votes will serve in those positions.

In the race for Pulaski Town Council James Radcliffe was the top vote earner with 541 votes. Greg East was second with 440 votes. New candidate Michael Reis was third with 417 votes. Sitting councilman Joseph Goodman was fourth with 402 votes. There were 36 write-in votes in the Pulaski Town Council race.

The Dublin Town Council race saw Edith Hampton as the top vote earner with 129 votes. Dallas Cox was second with 124 votes. Peggy Hemmings finished third with 122 votes. Wayne Seagle was fourth with 104 votes. There were two write-in votes for Dublin Town Council.

In the City of Radford, with 100% of the precincts reporting, the race for Radford Town Council is led by Onassis Burress with 955 votes. Forest Hite is second with 893 votes. Dick Harshberger is third with 803 votes and Andrew Crane is fourth with 602 votes.

In the vote for the Radford City School Board, again with 100% of the precincts reporting, Jenny Riffe has the most votes with 817. Joseph “Jody” Ray is second with 757 votes and Chris Calfee is third with 747 votes. Justin Mosby is fourth with 652 votes and Mary Knarr Smith is fifth with 258 votes.

While these numbers do come from the official source, the vote counts are considered unofficial until certified by the Virginia Department of Elections.

