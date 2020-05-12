Ratcliff named to VHSCA All-State 1st team

By DAVID GRAVELY

She hasn’t stepped on the court for some time now, but Friday Pulaski County High School senior basketball standout Maddie Ratcliff was named to the Virginia High School Coaches Association All-State girls basketball first team.

Ratcliff helped lead the Lady Cougar basketball team to the Class 4A girls’ basketball state championship game her junior season and as a senior helped take them back to the state semi-finals.

Ratcliff is joined on the first team by junior Danielle McTeer and sophomore Jayla Hearp of Hampton, juniors JaNaiya Quinerly and Ashanti Barnes of Lake Taylor, senior Megan Stevenson of Louden Valley, junior Sydney Clayton of Monacan and senior Makayla Firebaugh of James Wood.

Jordan Hodges of Manacan was selected as the 4A girls’ Player of the Year. Coach Shanda Bailey of Hampton was selected as the 4A girls’ Coach of the Year.

Freshman Olivia McGhee of Louisa, senior Lena Lee of Monacan, junior Jordan Campbell of Louden Valley, senior Mya Hamlet of EC Glass, sophomore Avery O’Roke and seniorAlison Hauck of Millbrook, senior Isabellah Middleton of Tuscarora and senior Oma Aguola of King George were all selected for the second team All-State.

Ratcliff played varsity girls’ basketball for Pulaski County for four seasons and finished the 2019-20 season with 325 points. She broke the 1,000-point mark for her career during the River Ridge District playoffs. She was selected as the Co-River Ridge District Player of the Year, first team on the All-Region 4D team and helped the Lady Cougars earn the 2019-20 River Ridge District Regular Season Championship and the Region 4D Championship.

“I am so blessed,” Ratcliff said. “I couldn’t have done anything that I’ve done without the support of my teammates, my coaches and the amazing county that I represent across my chest. We had so many people supporting us night in and night out and I have memories that I will carry with me forever. Pulaski County basketball will FOREVER hold the biggest place in my heart.”

Maddie Ratcliff will play basketball for the Concord University Mountain Lions next season under Head Coach Kenny Osborne.

