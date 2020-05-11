Radford site of drive-thru COVID-19 testing

New River Valley Public Health Task Force is holding a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site for individuals with testing authorization letters this Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Radford Recreation Center, 200 George St., Radford.

Testing sites are closed to the public, so only individuals with a letter of authorization from Virginia Department of Health’s New River Health District will be allowed access the site, and only by appointment.

“Testing is important epidemiologically and helps us determine the prevalence of disease in our community,” said Dr. Noelle Bissell, health district director, “but because capacity is limited we screen for those at highest risk. As we continue to test, we expect to have more positive cases.”

If you have questions about COVID-19 or wish to request an appointment for testing at these sites, call New River Health District’s COVID-19 public health call center at 540-267-8240. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon, and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. After hours, leave a message.

Another testing site will be set up Friday, 1-3 p.m., at Blacksburg High School, 3401 Bruin Lane.

For the most accurate and up-to-date information on COVID-19 online, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/new-river, www.nrvroadtowellness.com, ww.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

