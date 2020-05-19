Radford election results reported

According to the Virginia Department of Elections website, vote totals have now been reported for portions of our area.

In the City of Radford, with 100% of the precincts reporting, the race for Radford Town Council is led by Onassis Burress with 955 votes. Forest Hite is second with 893 votes. Dick Harshberger is third with 803 votes and Andrew Crane is fourth with 602 votes.

In the vote for the Radford City School Board, again with 100% of the precincts reporting, Jenny Riffe has the most votes with 817. Joseph “Jody” Ray is second with 757 votes and Chris Calfee is third with 747 votes. Justin Mosby is fourth with 652 votes and Mary Knarr Smith is fifth with 258 votes.

The vote counts are considered unofficial until certified by the Virginia Department of Elections.

Written by: Editor on May 19, 2020.

