Race Car or Thimble? Sidewalk to Boardwalk

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimses.com

The kids are home from school and lots of places, including the parks in town, are still closed. It’s well understood that these measures have been taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but it’s not like we can just sit at home and watch Netflix every day.

What to do?

Perhaps Pulaski native Amy Crabtree was wandering through her house and happened to see a stack of old board games in the den or maybe she was thinking of daughter Sarah’s artistic abilities when inspiration struck.

“I came up with the idea and dragged Sarah with me,” said Amy Crabtree. “We were bored and we wanted to give ourselves a challenge and we came up with this.”

Amy’s idea was to transform the sidewalk in front of their house on 8th Street to resemble the high dollar side of a Monopoly board. Now the prices for property on Park Place and Pennsylvania and Pacific Avenues are clearly posted and color coded on each square of the sidewalk.

Naturally, there are a sidewalk squares requiring a player to draw a Community Chest or Chance card, even if no cards seem to be readily available for passing pedestrians.

Best to avoid the square just before the pricy Boardwalk section on the sidewalk. Nobody wants to pay that darn $75 Luxury Tax.

Don’t be confused by the Go square next to the stop sign at the corner of Washington Avenue and 8th Street, but as far as collecting $200, well … just don’t hold your breath.

Sarah Crabtree, a rising PCHS junior did all the artwork for the Monopoly themed sidewalk using chalk. Black paint was used for the writing.

This Monopoly themed art project took several hours to accomplish in the chilly temps of mid-May and these ladies could potentially carry on with their project, as they could go on to fill in the three remaining sides of the Monopoly Board on more sidewalk segments.

“We were talking about doing that,” said Amy. “We’re going to see how we feel.”

Written by: Editor on May 13, 2020.

Comments

comments