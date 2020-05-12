Questions sought for virtual town hall meeting

CHRISTIANSBURG ­— New River Valley Public Health Task Force is soliciting questions from the public in advance of Wednesday’s interactive, virtual town hall on COVID-19, law enforcement and emergency services.

This is the second in a six-week series of town halls. It will be live streamed 6-7 p.m. at www.youtube.com/montgomeryva, and will be archived on YouTube, agency websites and social media. All area residents are invited to participate. Sign language services will be provided.

Each week’s town hall features a panel of local experts, who will offer remarks and answer questions. This week’s panel includes representatives from New River Valley emergency medical services, including Christiansburg Fire Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Pulaski and Radford police departments.

Additional dates and topics are: May 20, local government; May 27, local/small business; June 3, K-12 education, and June 10, college and university education.

Questions can be submitted any time in writing http://montva.com/NRVtownhall; by recorded voicemail at 540-391-0385, and on Twitter with the hashtag #NRVStrongerTogether.

Written questions also can be submitted during each town hall at http://montva.com/NRVtownhall, and will be addressed as time allows.

New River Valley Public Health Task Force is composed of local health, public safety, education and government agencies that work to proactively provide local residents and communities with information about COVID-19, to coordinate efforts to reduce its local impact and to facilitate community recovery.

Written by: Editor on May 12, 2020.

