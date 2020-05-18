Pulaski Health and Rehab bring the parade to residents

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

A line of more than 100 cars encircled the Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Facility for the purpose of bringing good cheer and encouragement to the residents there.

Several dozen beautifully restored antique vehicles started the procession.

As the drivers waved to the crowd, the wheelchair bound residents lifted their handmade signs. Many of the drivers of these glittering examples of American muscle belong to the New River Valley Cruisers auto club, who frequently attend gatherings here.

Next came the vehicles of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department, followed by fire trucks and a police cruiser from the Town of Pulaski.

The final element of this vehicular parade was of most interest to the residents, however, as many their relatives drove by displaying their own handmade expressions of affection. The families of residents held signs that read “Love you Granny Andrews” “Miss You Mom” “Stay Well” “McPeak Strong” “We Love You Pa” and even “We Love Nurses” to thank those that have helped their loved ones.

“It’s National Nursing Home week and what better way to celebrate what we do than this?” Said an exuberant Terrie Hancock, Lead Administrator of Pulaski Health and Rehab. “We’ve been on a restricted visitation with no family because of COVID-19. So, our residents have not been able to see any of their family members. We’ve done Skype and Zoom, but not in person. So we wanted to have a drive through parade for our patients and here’s what we got. It’s awesome!”

Most of the residents, as well as the staff, seemed to very much enjoy the spectacle, even as family members had to maintain a “safe distance from their loved ones.”

Mary Andrews, also known as Granny Andrews, was treated to two pickup trucks full of her family members who came to express their love and affection.

Teresa Peak came with her mother Mary Webb to visit the family patriarch, Delmer Webb.

“It’s been real tough not been able to visit at all,” said Teresa Peak. “It breaks your heart … but this is nice.”

91-year-old Betty Smith was treated with a visit from three of her daughters.

As was the case for many parade participants, this visit was filled with emotion for Betty’s family members.

“It’s hurting me bad,” said daughter Penny Smith. “I want to hug my mother and she thinks maybe I forgot her or something, but I can’t see her and I just want to hug her real tight. I love her so much.”

Daughters Angel Smith and Renee Beverly expressed similar feelings.

For her part, Betty, the matriarch, seemed generally pleased with the procession.

“Yes, it’s a very nice parade,” said Betty Smith.

Written by: Editor on May 18, 2020.

Comments

comments