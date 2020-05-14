Pulaski County reports another COVID-19 case

By DAVID GRAVELY

For over two weeks there were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pulaski County. That changed Thursday morning as the new numbers from the Virginia Department of Health were released showing 10 cases now in the county since the beginning of the pandemic with two requiring hospitalization.

It’s unclear if the 10th case is the inmate reported Monday at the New River Valley Regional Jail or a different case. That male inmate was tested upon arrival at the jail and his test report came back positive. He continues to show no symptoms of the virus but continues to be held in isolation. He will remain in quarantine until he tests negative for the virus.

As of Thursday morning, Montgomery County reports 66 cases with nine that have required hospitalization and one death. Wythe County now reports 15 cases with one hospitalization and one death.

Carroll County now reports 40 cases and two hospitalizations. The City of Galax has been hard hit, reporting 65 cases with one hospitalization. Roanoke County reports 83 cases and six hospitalizations and one death. Roanoke City now has 120 cases with seven hospitalizations and one death. The City of Salem reports 32 cases with four hospitalizations.

The Giles County numbers were adjusted from eight cases back to five Thursday and Floyd County reports four cases with one hospitalization. Grayson County reports 18 cases of the virus with one hospitalization. The City of Martinsville is reporting three cases with one hospitalization. Henry County now has 28 cases with six hospitalizations and one death. Smyth County has 15 cases with four hospitalizations.

Bland and Dickenson counties still do not report any cases in their area. The only other areas West of Lynchburg that does not have a reported case is Bath County. There are no areas east of Lynchburg without a case.

As of Thursday morning, there have now been 185,551 people tested in the state and 27,813 total cases reported. Of those, 3,592 have required hospitalization. There have now been 955 deaths reported in Virginia.

These numbers reflect the total number of cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of the patients who tested positive have recovered and returned to their normal lives, as much as possible. Many of the patients who required hospital care have also recovered and been released.

Individuals who feel they may require testing should consult with their regular doctor first. They may also contact the New River Health District’s COVID-19 public health center at 540-267-8240 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The line is open Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Any callers after those times should leave a message.

To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to:

Stay home except for essential travel; if you must go out in public, wear a cloth face covering;

Stay home when you are sick;

Avoid contact with sick people;

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing;

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth;

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces;

If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor;

Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public; and

Avoid close contact with crowds of any size, and avoid any crowd of more than 10 people.

For the most accurate and up-to-date information online, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/new-river, www.nrvroadtowellness.com, www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

