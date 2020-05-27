Pulaski County Public Schools offers summer meal service

The Pulaski County Public Schools School Nutrition Program will be providing summer meals to students ages 2 through 18 (or up to age 21 for students with disabilities). Meals will be available Monday (2 breakfasts and 2 lunches) and on Wednesday (3 breakfasts and 3 lunches). Meals are prepared and packaged by the Pulaski County Schools Nutrition Program staff.

Meals will be distributed from 1:00 to 3:00 on Monday and Wednesday at the following locations: Critzer Elementary, Pulaski County High School, Riverlawn Elementary, and Snowville Elementary. We request that students are accompanied by their parent/guardian during meal pickup. Parents/guardians should be prepared to provide student ID number(s) if children are not present during pickup.

All meals consist of a minimum of the following items: 2oz protein, 1oz grain, ½ cup fresh, frozen or canned fruit, ½ cup fresh, frozen or canned vegetable & 8 oz flavored or unflavored fat-free or 1% bottled milk.

For more information on the summer meal service, please visit the PCPS website at www.pcva.us or call the school board office at 540-994-2550.

Written by: Editor on May 27, 2020.

