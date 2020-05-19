Pulaski County facilities will soon open to the public

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Most all Pulaski County employees returned back to work Tuesday, May 18, as this region begins to shake off coronavirus restrictions. Up until Tuesday, many of the county’s employees have been working from home or teleworking.

Starting this coming Tuesday, May 26, Pulaski County buildings will again open to the public.

In addition, May 26 will mark the opening of Pulaski County’s outdoor recreation facilities and will reopen the Central Gym, albeit with restrictions.

“When people have access to the Central Gym, we’re still abiding by social distancing restrictions,” said Assistant County Administrator Anthony Akers. “We have groups like AAU that use the facility and we have fitness classes but we’re still going to apply social distancing regulations of having 10 or less people in there.”

Both Randolph and Draper Parks will also be open to the public this coming Tuesday. Restriction will be lifted on the basketball and tennis courts as well as the playgrounds. The baseball fields will be open, as with but with no team play still allowed.

The pool at Randolph Park will remain closed until at least Wednesday, July 1. Both Roanoke County and the City of Lynchburg have already closed their pools for the summer. Another issue with opening the Randolph Park pool is that there may be less certified life guards available to staff the pool, as there have been very few, if any, lifeguard certification classes offered this spring.

Summer camps are not slated to begin until July, but according to Akers, there’s a decent chance those could be canceled.

At both outdoor recreation facilities, social distancing guidelines are expected to be observed.

“It is important to denote that we want to safely resume county operations and safely reopen county facilities, but do so with a focus on mitigating any possible spread of the virus to better keep our employees and the public safe and feeling safe.” stated Jonathan D. Sweet, County Administrator. “We have been very fortunate here in Pulaski County to have had no new confirmed or known active cases in our community in quite some time, with the only known new or active cases being two inmates quarantined and effectively isolated within the regional jail.”

Written by: Editor on May 19, 2020.

Comments

comments