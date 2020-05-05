Pulaski County doing a good job against virus

By DAVID GRAVELY

Pulaski County has, for the most part, done a solid job in the fight against the COVID-19 virus. For nine days there have been no new cases reported in the county.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Pulaski County has recorded nine cases. Some nearby areas have reported less, but most have reported more. Two of the Pulaski County cases have required hospitalization.

As of Tuesday morning, Montgomery County reports 61 cases with nine that have required hospitalization and one death. Wythe County reports 12 cases with one hospitalization and one death. Carroll County reports 19 cases and two hospitalizations. Roanoke County reports 57 cases and one hospitalization. Roanoke City now has 82 cases with five hospitalizations. The City of Salem now reports 31 cases with two hospitalizations.

Giles County reports four cases and Floyd County reports three cases with one hospitalization. Grayson County reports five cases of the virus and the City of Martinsville is reporting their two cases with one hospitalization. Henry County has 19 cases with two hospitalizations and one death. Smyth County has 13 cases with four hospitalizations.

Bland and Dickenson counties still do not report any cases in their area.

As of Tuesday morning, there have now been 127,938 people tested in the state and 20,256 total cases reported. Of those, 2,773 have required hospitalization. There have now been 713 deaths reported in Virginia, an increase of 29 since Monday.

The VDH will continue drive-thru testing in the New River Valley. Testing will take place Wednesday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Giles High School and Friday, May 8, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Blacksburg High School. The site is closed to the public. Only individuals with a letter of authorization from the VDH’s New River Health District will be allowed access to the site, and only by appointment.

Individuals who feel they may require testing should consult with their regular doctor first. They may also contact the New River Health District’s COVID-19 public health center at 540-267-8240 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The line is open Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Any callers after those times should leave a message.

To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to:

Stay home except for essential travel; if you must go out in public, wear a cloth face covering;

Stay home when you are sick;

Avoid contact with sick people;

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing;

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth;

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces;

If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor;

Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public; and

Avoid close contact with crowds of any size, and avoid any crowd of more than 10 people.

For the most accurate and up-to-date information online, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/new-river, www.nrvroadtowellness.com, www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

