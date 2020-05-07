Pulaski County COVID-19 numbers still at nine

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County continues to do a good job in the fight against the COVID-19 virus. For 11 days there have been no new cases reported in the county.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Pulaski County has reported nine cases. Two of the Pulaski County cases have required hospitalization. Some neighboring counties have not been as fortunate, reporting many more cases.

As of Thursday morning, Montgomery County reports 61 cases with nine that have required hospitalization and one death. Wythe County reports 12 cases with one hospitalization and one death.

Carroll County now reports 25 cases and two hospitalizations. Roanoke County reports 60 cases and one hospitalization. Roanoke City now has 88 cases with six hospitalizations and one death. The City of Salem reports 30 cases with two hospitalizations.

Giles County reports four cases and Floyd County reports three cases with one hospitalization. Grayson County reports five cases of the virus and the City of Martinsville is reporting their two cases with one hospitalization. Henry County now has 20 cases with two hospitalizations and one death. Smyth County has 13 cases with four hospitalizations.

Bland and Dickenson counties still do not report any cases in their area. The only other areas east of Lynchburg that have not reported a case are Bath County and the City of Covington. There are no areas west of Lynchburg without a case.

As of Thursday morning, there have now been 136,558 people tested in the state and 21,570 total cases reported. Of those, 2,955 have required hospitalization. There have now been 769 deaths reported in Virginia.

While these numbers may seem frightening to many, it should also be remembered that these numbers are cumulative since the beginning of the pandemic and most of the patients who have tested positive have since recovered and moved on with their lives. It should also be noted that with a few exceptions, case numbers and the number of hospitalizations and deaths have risen consistently and in small numbers throughout the Commonwealth.

Many of the cases have been reported in a select few areas, which have been the hardest hit. The Fairfax area currently reports 5,045 cases with 832 hospitalizations and 211 deaths. Prince William now has 2,398 cases, 247 hospitalizations and 39 deaths. Henrico County was particularly hard hit due to an outbreak at an elderly care facility. They now report 1,025 cases with 146 in the hospital and 109 deaths. Other areas of Northern Virginia also report high numbers.

The VDH will continue drive-thru testing in the New River Valley. Testing will take place Friday, May 8, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Blacksburg High School. The site is closed to the public. Only individuals with a letter of authorization from the VDH’s New River Health District will be allowed access to the site, and only by appointment.

Individuals who feel they may require testing should consult with their regular doctor first. They may also contact the New River Health District’s COVID-19 public health center at 540-267-8240 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The line is open Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Any callers after those times should leave a message.

To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to:

Stay home except for essential travel; if you must go out in public, wear a cloth face covering;

Stay home when you are sick;

Avoid contact with sick people;

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing;

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth;

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces;

If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor;

Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public; and

Avoid close contact with crowds of any size, and avoid any crowd of more than 10 people.

For the most accurate and up-to-date information online, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/new-river, www.nrvroadtowellness.com, www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Written by: Editor on May 7, 2020.

