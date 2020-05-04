Pulaski council meeting Wednesday

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski Town Council will hold its monthly legislative meeting Wednesday, May 6, this month.

The meeting, which normally would have been held Tuesday, was rescheduled because Tuesday was supposed to be town Election Day. The meeting had already been advertised for Wednesday when Gov. Ralph Northam postponed town elections to May 19.

The 7 p.m. meeting will again be streamed live on the town’s Facebook page. Council started livestreaming meetings after restrictions were placed on gatherings to help control the spread of COVID-19.

Tuesday’s meeting includes several public hearings that must be held to enable council to finalize its Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Budget. Since pandemic restrictions on gatherings remain in place, the public is being given until May 22 to submit written comments on each item pertaining to the budget.

According to Town Manager Shawn Utt, the comments will be compiled and provided to each council member for review prior to the June 2 legislative meeting, when action will need to be taken. The current fiscal year ends June 30, so the new budget needs to be approved prior to July 1.

The proposed FY 20-21 Budget is projected to be $8.8 million, but it might have to be adjusted after there is a clearer picture of what state and federal funding will be forthcoming and what impact the pandemic has on local revenues.

Public hearings pertaining to the FY 20-21 Budget include:

A proposed 3% increase in water rates for the Brookmont Water Project. There is no proposed increase in sewer rates.

A proposed increase in garbage service rates in keeping with rate increases proposed by Pulaski County Public Service Authority, which provides town garbage collection service. Rates would increase from $17 to $18 per month for standard residential service and $10 to $11 per month for low volume customers.

Discussion of the draft FY 20-21 Budget.

