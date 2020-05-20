Public input sought on cigarette tax, rate hikes

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Dublin Town Council is holding several public hearings Thursday to receive public comment on its proposed $4.39 million Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Budget. The proposal is a $70,000 increase over the current $4.32 million budget.

The proposed budget includes a new cigarette tax; planned increases in fees for water, sewer and garbage services, and a proposed increase in the town meals tax.

Public hearings begin at 7 p.m. in council chambers on the upper floor of Dublin Municipal Building. The current 2019-2020 fiscal year ends June 30, so a new budget must be in place by July 1.

If approved, town council would enact Dublin’s first cigarette tax of .0125 cents per cigarette sold. That is the equivalent of 25 cents per pack of 20 cigarettes or $2.50 per carton of 10 packs.

The town also plans to increase its meals tax for the first time since enacting it in July 2008. The current tax of 5.5% would be increased to 7% on every qualifying meal prepared for sale within the town limits.

Town council will consider across-the-board increases in water, sewer and garbage service fees.

Proposed water fee changes per 2,000 gallons are:

In-town residential, from $20.94 to $24.49 and from $5.27 to $6.38 for each additional 1,000 gallons.

In-town commercial, from $22.21 to $26.14 and from $5 to $5.89 for each additional 1,000 gallons.

In-town industrial, from $29.92 to $36.20 and from $5.36 to $7.15 for each additional 1,000 gallons.

Out-of-town residential, from $28.99 to $36.33 and from $6.02 to $7.81 for each additional 1,000 gallons.

Out-of-town commercial, from $29.55 to $35.76 and from $6 to $8.25 for each additional 1,000 gallons.

Out-of-town industrial, from $34 to $41.14 and from $6.12 to $8.25 for each additional 1,000 gallons.

Proposed sewer service fee increases per 1,500 gallons are:

In-town residential, from $9.28 to $11.74 and from $4.25 to $6.51 for each additional 1,000 gallons.

Out-of-town residential, $10.85 to $14.32 and from $5.05 to $7.80 for each additional 1,000 gallons.

In-town and out-of-town commercial, from $18.75 to $27.00 and from $4.40 to $6.15 for each additional 1,000 gallons.

In-town and out-of-town industrial, from $85.00 to $107.53 and from $5.55 to $7.02 for each additional 1,000 gallons.

Proposed increases in garbage service are:

Residential, $12 to $17.

Commercial and industrial (cans), $20 to $24.

Dumpster (6 cubic yards), $25.50 to $31.

Dumpster rental, $17 to $21.

