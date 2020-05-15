PCHS releases statement about Coach James

The following statement was released Friday concerning former Cougar football head coach Stephen James.

Pulaski County High School AD Scott Vest received head football coach Stephen James’ resignation on May 15, 2020. In James’ resignation letter he was very appreciative of his six years at Pulaski County High School. James compiled an impressive 44 wins in his six seasons as the Cougar head coach. Per Scott Vest, “I’d like to personally thank Stephen for his hard work and dedication to making our football program relevant again.” Resigning from both his coaching and teaching positions, Coach James will be returning to his alma mater, George Wythe High School, as a social studies teacher. James was regretful of missing the opportunity to meet with his players, but was complimentary of his players, past and current, in his resignation letter. Jennifer Bolling, PCHS Principal, states, “Not only are we losing a football coach, but an exemplary teacher and colleague here at PCHS and we wish Coach James and his family the best.”

Written by: Editor on May 15, 2020.

