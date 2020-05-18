PCHS helping support Class of 2020

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Class of 2020 has, to put it lightly, been put through something that most other graduating classes would never dream of. Friday, teachers, members of the administration and staff put together an event to help give a little bit of joy back to these seniors who have missed out on so much.

A drive-thru pickup and dropoff for library books, sports uniforms and other items that needed to be returned to the school turned into a chance to give something special to the senior class.

“We knew we wanted to do something, but we couldn’t figure out exactly what at first,” said Jennifer Bolling, newly appointed principal at PCHS. “The idea of yard signs came up, but they were going to be expensive. Fortunately, we have some very supportive members of the local business community who gave us a helping hand.”

Teaming up with Martin’s Pharmacy, the school had yard signs made to hand out to the senior class Friday. There were also a few other little surprises, but more is still to come for the Class of 2020.

A “victory lap” of sorts has been scheduled for the week before the scheduled June 20 graduation for the seniors. Local businessman David Hagan has worked with the Pulaski County leadership and the school system to plan a parade and fireworks display for the seniors.

“We just want to let these graduating seniors know how much we appreciate all they’ve done and how excited we are for their futures,” Bowling said. “It has been tough for everyone, but watching how these students have worked through it has been incredible. We are excited to celebrate this milestone in their lives with them.”

A full week of events will lead up to the big day for the seniors. Saturday, June 13, will be the parade and fireworks. Sunday, June 14, will be the Senior Baccalaureate. Monday, June 15, will be the senior visits to the elementary and middle schools. Tuesday, June 16, will be a Cougar Community Scavenger Hunt. Wednesday, June 17, the school will host a virtual awards ceremony. Thursday, June 18, will be a senior picnic and final tour of the PCHS campus. Friday, June 19, will be senior day at Claytor Lake State Park. Finally, Saturday, June 20, the PCHS Class of 2020 will enjoy a graduation ceremony.

Further details on all of these events will be released closer to their actual dates.

