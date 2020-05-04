PCHS graduation date set, new principal named

The Pulaski County School Board meeting Monday offered soon to graduate seniors some good news after weeks of wonder and anticipation by setting the date for the graduation ceremony.

Graduation for the Cougar seniors will take place Saturday, June 20, at 10 a.m. While the morning graduation ceremony isn’t the norm for the school, it won’t be the only difference in the ceremony for the Class of 2020. Normally parents are seated on the home side of Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium and the students are seated on the track, with their backs to their parents and the stage placed on the home sideline. This year, the parents will be seated on both sides of the stadium and the students will be seated on the field, allowing plenty of space for social distancing for all. Further details on the graduation ceremony will be released closer to June 20.

Sadly, two events that will not take place are a prom or eighth grade dance. The board originally planned to hold those events, but with the ongoing situation with COVID-19, the decision was made that proper social distancing rules could not be followed with those events. All members of the school board were in favor of having the dances, but safety considerations simply wouldn’t allow them to happen.

In other actions taken by the board, current assistant principal Jennifer Bolling was named the new principal at PCHS with an effective date of June 1. Bolling is a favorite among students and faculty due to her fair but firm policies and the care and attention she shows those around her. She replaces interim principal Richie Thomas, who has served in that position since earlier in the school year.

Temporary PCHS assistant principal Brian Ward was also officially assigned that position on a permanent basis.

Anthony Viers and William Atwood were named as assistant principals at Pulaski County Middle School and Mike Price was named as the new principal at Pulaski Elementary School. He has served as the interim principal there since replacing Rebecca Smith, who has recently been selected as the new principal of the soon to be open Pulaski County Middle School.

The Southwest Times is pleased to announce that we will once again be partnering with Pulaski County High School to produce the 2020 PCHS Commencement Program. This will once again be a full-color, full-sized glossy magazine with pictures if each senior and other graduation information included. This magazine will be produced by The Southwest Times at no charge to the school, school system, students or parents and will be distributed at graduation at no charge.

See more information on the Pulaski County School Board meeting, graduation and other news in our Wednesday E-edition and on our website, www.southwesttimes.com.

Written by: Editor on May 4, 2020.

Comments

comments