PCE issues virtual food challenge

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

If you looked in your pantry right now, would you be able to create a recipe or meal from what’s inside?

That’s the test Pulaski County Extension (PCE) is issuing to area residents in a new “What’s in Your Pantry?” virtual food challenge.

At a time when many people are stuck at home, the goal of the challenge is to provide a fun and educational experience that encourages the family to spend time together.

Participants are asked to send PCE a picture or video of a homemade snack or meal being created from ingredients available in the pantry or refrigerator. The submission should also include the name of the dish created, who created it, detailed measurements of ingredients used, preparation steps and any other information you wish to share.

Entries should be submitted to https://vce.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3k3tZkrPsEqLX1j by noon each Friday. PCE staff will select their weekly favorites, which will be posted on PCE’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PulaskiVAExtension/ by noon each Tuesday.

Submissions will be judged in three categories: youth, youth and adult, and adult. Categories are beverages, breakfast, desserts, main dishes, nutrition snacks and side dishes.

Keep in mind the five food groups, protein, grains, dairy, fruits and vegetables, when creating your entry.

PCE encourages participants to use catchy names for entries and be sure to credit the creator; and don’t forget your picture or video.

Questions should be directed to 980-7761 or email Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent Laura Reasor at lreasor@vt.edu or 4-H Agent Chris Lichty at clichty@vt.edu.

PCE is a division of Virginia Cooperative Extension.

Written by: Editor on May 11, 2020.

