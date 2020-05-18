Parade Lap, fireworks show set for Class of 2020

By WILLIAM PAINE

This week, the Pulaski County Public School system announced that a Cougar Class of 2020 Parade Lap and Fireworks Show will take place Saturday, June 13, at the Motor Mile Speedway.

“The school board has been adamant all along that we do something to make this year’s senior graduation a memorable experience,” said PCPS Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers. “We wanted to do something more than what we typically do given the fact these students missed out on the senior picnic, the awards day … so many things that would allow them to bring closure to their time in high school.”

Sounds intriguing, but what exactly will this Parade Lap entail?

“Students will be staged in the center of the track and they’ll have their name announced and maybe even a little biography and what they’re planning to do after they graduate,” said Siers.

After their names are called, seniors will take a Parade Lap around the track at Shelor Motor Mile Speedway. Each senior is allowed one vehicle in the parade and those vehicles can be decorated in some way, if that’s what individual students want to do.

“Then once all the seniors do their lap, we’ll provide them with some sort of snack and they can go up on the hillside or the parking lot and then we’ll do a fireworks show,” said Siers. “It’s our hope that we’ll have a good turnout of seniors and if they want their parents to drive and they ride in the back of a truck. The seniors can kind of do their own thing for the parade and be recognized that way.”

Seniors may also choose to ride with friends as long as they keep their social distancing requirements … but from where did this idea originate?

“We saw that Henrico County was allowing their students to take a victory lap at the Richmond Motor Speedway,” explained Siers. “So I messaged Mr. Hagan to see if he would let us set up something like this at the Motor Mile Speedway. He responded within just a few seconds and within two minutes Melissa Epperly from Growing the Future reached out to me. All this transpired this morning (Wednesday) and within an hour and a half, we were all out at the speedway checking it out and putting a plan together. They’ve just been extremely responsive and very helpful and we appreciate everything they’re doing to help make this work.”

Dr. Siers went on to say that school officials were originally planning an event at some smaller venue but that this idea allowed for more people to attend and still maintain a safe distance from one another.

“If we’re still in Phase One June 13, we can still hold this event,” said Siers. “If we happen to be in Phase Two or Phase Three, we’ll hold it and people might be able to get out of their cars instead of watching it from inside the vehicles, but we know we can hold this event, no matter what phase we are in. So, we feel good about it”

At this month’s school board meeting it was announced that, due to social distancing restrictions, the PCHS graduating class of 2020 would not have a prom.

One wonders if this event was meant to be a sort of replacement for the last dance of the year.

“A little bit,” said Siers. “It’s a year-end celebration. We’ll have some music. The county has offered to have some vehicles with sirens on them to make a little noise for the seniors. So we’re hoping it will be a festive and happy occasion for everyone.”

Though all the details of this event have yet to be resolved, it’s likely that high schoolers from other grade levels will be able to attend this event, as well.

“If other people want to come to watch the firework show they can there’s plenty of parking there at the raceway,” said Siers. “Parents will be able to come in and park on the hillside and watch the parade even if they can’t get out of their cars and go into the actual stands. We’re excited about that and excited about the seniors being able to be in the same place for one last time this year.”

Though the start time is yet to be confirmed, the Parade Lap and Fireworks show will likely begin sometime around 7 p.m. Saturday, June 13.

