Old hospital, school focus of latest grant

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Tuesday town of Pulaski is the recipient of a $300,000 Brownfields Program grant that will assess potential contamination at two or more properties, thus paving the way for their future redevelopment.

Pulaski is one of six communities across Virginia and one of four in Southwest Virginia to be selected to receive $1.7 million in EPA Brownfields Program grants during this grant cycle.

The town’s latest funds will be used to assess the former hospital property on Randolph Avenue, the county’s former historic African American school known as Calfee Training School, and possibly the former Magnox/Nanochemonics property, according to Town Manager Shawn Utt.

The former Pulaski Community Hospital, built in the 1920s and expanded in the 1950s, was purchased by a new owner during a town tax auction last year.

“We understand the building is full of asbestos and has some other potential issues. So, we need to get that assessed and moving forward,” Utt said.

He added, “We also have acquired the former Calfee Training School, which is the former African American school for Pulaski County. We want to assess it because it was formerly owned by the chemical companies Maxnox and Nanochemonics Inc. We want to document that the building is safe for … redevelopment into child care and a community center.”

If funding allows, Utt said the 35-acre former Magnox/Nanochemonics property also will undergo a general assessment to make sure it is free of contaminants. The property housed what used to be an iron oxide plant that made magnetic materials for the VHS and cassette tape industry.

“We want to see what it would take to get that property into redevelopment,” Utt said. That property also was sold during the tax auction.

He said the hospital and school are expected to contain asbestos and there also may be lead paint in the school. That will need to be safely removed in order for the properties to undergo redevelopment.

Although EPA conducted a cleanup of the chemical plant property after Nanochemonics shut down, Utt said the cleanup focused on specific areas rather than the entire property.

The Brownfields program was started in 1995 and has since provided about $1.6 billion in grants to assess and clean up contaminated properties and return them to productive use, according to EPA Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio.

Brownfields are properties that have actual or perceived contamination from past industries or other sources. Through its Brownfields program, Pulaski uses assessment funds to analyze properties for contaminants. Separate remediation grant funds are then used to mitigate contaminates so the properties can be redeveloped and returned to the tax rolls.

Since 2009, Pulaski has received 11 assessment and remediation grants totaling in excess of $1.5 million through the EPA and Virginia Brownfields Assistance Fund, according to Utt. The grants have thus far assessed and cleared more than two dozen properties already redeveloped or in new owner hands for redevelopment.

One of the town’s first and most successful brownfields stories is Jackson Park Inn and Conference Center, which is on the site of the former Dunnivant building. Servidio cited the project during Thursday’s announcement.

Having attended a Virginia Brownfields Conference there several years ago, he called the facility “incredible” and said he can assure all that it is a brownfields success story that has created synergy in the community.

Other Pulaski properties assessed and cleared through the program includie the Jefferson Yarns Hill Plant on Jefferson Avenue, Dalton Theatre building on Washington Avenue, General Chemical Foundry property on First Street, multiple Main Street properties, the former Lee Jeans building on East Main Street and the Pulaski Middle School property, which will be available for redevelopment when the county’s new middle school is completed.

Mayor David Clark thanked the EPA for awarding another grant to the town.

“We’re thrilled to be getting another $300,000 grant. We have been very successful over the past 11 years with brownfields grants and I get to be the face of that; but we have so many people on our staff that have worked hard to make this happen. I want to thank them for that work.

“Along with some of the things Mr. Servidio mentioned, these grants have helped spur Main Street redevelopment. There are a lot of buildings that have come back, with part of that development coming from brownsfield assessments,” Clark said.

He mentioned other success stories stemming from the grants, including Falls Stamping opening shop in the Hill Plant and the General Chemical site on First Street that will become a basketball and skate park for area youth.

“I can’t begin to say how important these grants are,” he said. “They allow us to redevelop properties in areas that don’t have a lot of usable land and put them back into good use for our citizens.”

Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-Virginia) said the EPA Brownfields Program has strong bipartisan support in Congress, which recognizes its importance. In 2018 and 2019, EPA awarded $3 million and $5 million, respectively, in the Ninth District.

“Cleaning up and redeveloping old industrial sites can be an enormous challenge for local governments,” Griffith added. “The EPA’s Brownfields Program offers vital assistance in getting the job done. The grants awarded today are a significant investment in our region’s environmental renewal and economic opportunity.”

Servidio said the funds “clean up contamination, reuse existing infrastructure and make way for new infrastructure, and provide economic opportunity for residents impacted by contaminated properties in their neighborhoods. They provide places for business growth and creation. They remove blight and improve community health and appearance. They increase tax revenue and lead to increased residential property value in nearby neighborhoods.”

According to Servidio, 30% of the funding awarded in this cycle went to first-time recipients and nearly 80% went to rural communities. He noted the $1.6 billion in brownfields grants awarded since nationwide since 1995 have leveraged $31 billion in cleanup and redevelopment and created more than 160,000 jobs.

Other Southwest Virginia grant recipients are Bristol, $300,000; Saltville, $250,000, and Nature Conservancy in Jonesville, $208,000.

Written by: Editor on May 13, 2020.

Comments

comments