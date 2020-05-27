Officials plan for new rain threat

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County officials wasted no time Tuesday preparing for the potential of yet another flooding rain event later this week.

“We’re certainly at the point we don’t need any more rain at the rate it’s been coming,” county Public Safety Director Josh Tolbert said Tuesday of the prospect of more rain.

As of Tuesday, there was still a lot of uncertainty regarding the week’s forecast. However, that didn’t stop local emergency services from getting a jump on planning — just in case.

Tolbert said a briefing was held Tuesday to discuss what the county might be in store for later this week. The current forecast calls for the potential for flash flooding Wednesday night into Thursday due to periods of heavy rain. Additional heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected Friday.

Pulaski County dodged a bullet last week, with the rain event being spread out, rather than coming in quick bursts of heavy downpours.

Tolbert said the thunderstorm-type of downpours are the most difficult to prepare for. In mid-April a downpour caused flash flooding that resulted impacted more than 20 commercial structures and 14 homes in Pulaski and Pulaski County. Two county homes were listed as total losses.

Damage from that storm has been estimated to exceed $300,000. However, officials said it would be unlikely any state or federal grant funds would be available to assist those with damage.

Immediately following the April flood, damage to publicly owned property in Pulaski was projected to be $30,000, based on a Virginia Department of Emergency Management application. A more recent estimate based on the cost of repairs from past floods is just short of $50,000.

Pulaski Fire Chief Robbie Kiser said the town has been working with VDEM to obtain reimbursement for the public property damage, but as of Tuesday there had been no word from VDEM or Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on whether it has been approved.

The Dora Connector Trail from the train station to where it passes under Route 99 received the brunt of the damage, at $18,524. Removal of trees that fell due to the saturated ground and wind will cost about $2,424.

Washed out roads were costly. The access road to Gatewood Dam (not the park) sustained about $13,404 in damage; Lottier Street washed out to the tune of about $5,800, and there was just under $1,300 in damage to South Washington Avenue.

Even the Critzer pump station that pumps sewerage from Pulaski to the wastewater treatment plant in Fairlawn wasn’t immune from flood damage. Labor and equipment to repair it is estimated to cost almost $8,500.

That brings to $49,930 the total estimated damage to public property in Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on May 27, 2020.

Comments

comments