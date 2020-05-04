NRVCS receives nearly $4M grant

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Mental health care in the New River Valley is receiving a nearly $4 million boost thanks to the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded a $3,971,825 grant to New River Valley Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC), which is a designation bestowed upon New River Valley Community Services a year ago.

According to Community Services’ Spring 1991 newsletter, CCBHCs are agencies that provide “a comprehensive range of mental health and substance use disorder services to vulnerable individuals.” As such, the CCBHC designation requires 24-hour crisis response services, the use of evidence-based practices, and integrated care coordination with primary care.

Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) announced the grant award. He stressed its significance in light of the current pandemic.

“Mental health care cannot be neglected during the coronavirus outbreak. Certified community behavioral health clinics help patients receive the treatment they need, and this HHS grant … will provide more services for mental health care in the New River Valley.”

The grant is funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

