NRCC Summer semester begins May 20

Registration for summer classes is in progress at New River Community College.

More than 130 classes are being offered for the online summer session, which begins Wednesday, May 20, and includes both a 10-week and five-week session. A second five-week session begins on June 25.

Summer class offerings include courses in administrative support technology and general education courses such as biology, chemistry, math and public speaking. Students can take classes to begin college or catch up or get ahead for a program they are currently enrolled in. Many of the summer classes available online are transferable to four-year colleges and universities.

The summer class schedule is available at www.nr.edu/schedule. Current NRCC students may register for classes online by visiting their student accounts. New students or those who may need additional support can reach out to an advisor by emailing advising@nr.edu. For students who are new to online learning and those who just in need a little extra support right now, NRCC has additional support services for remote and online learning available at www.nr.edu/remoteresources.

Prospective NRCC students may visit www.nr.edu/register for enrollment information.

Written by: Editor on May 5, 2020.

