NRCC announces plans for December graduation to celebrate Class of 2020

New River Community College has announced plans to hold an in-person commencement

ceremony to honor the Class of 2020 later this year in December.

While the exact date and time will be announced at a later date, the ceremony will honor

those who completed degrees in fall 2019, spring 2020, summer 2020 and fall 2020

semesters.

“While we will not be able to honor the Class of 2020 with a formal ceremony at this time,

we know how important it is to the graduates and their family and friends to be able to

celebrate these accomplishments together as one NRCC family. Our sincere hope is that by

scheduling a December event, we will be able to honor the hard work and dedication of our

students,” said NRCC President Pat Huber. “The Class of 2020 has adapted to changes in

their education in a way that no graduating class before has ever had to, and we look

forward to honoring their diligence and determination to finish the journey.”

In the event that an in-person ceremony is not an option in December due to continuing

COVID-19 concerns, NRCC continues to explore other alternative options to ensure that

graduates are celebrated. Any updates and changes will be directly communicated to

graduates.

NRCC students who complete their programs of study in May or August of this year will

receive their diplomas by mail later this summer, after conferral of awards. All students

who receive diplomas in the mail are eligible to participate in the December

commencement event.

Written by: Editor on May 12, 2020.

