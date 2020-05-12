New River Community College has announced plans to hold an in-person commencement
ceremony to honor the Class of 2020 later this year in December.
While the exact date and time will be announced at a later date, the ceremony will honor
those who completed degrees in fall 2019, spring 2020, summer 2020 and fall 2020
semesters.
“While we will not be able to honor the Class of 2020 with a formal ceremony at this time,
we know how important it is to the graduates and their family and friends to be able to
celebrate these accomplishments together as one NRCC family. Our sincere hope is that by
scheduling a December event, we will be able to honor the hard work and dedication of our
students,” said NRCC President Pat Huber. “The Class of 2020 has adapted to changes in
their education in a way that no graduating class before has ever had to, and we look
forward to honoring their diligence and determination to finish the journey.”
In the event that an in-person ceremony is not an option in December due to continuing
COVID-19 concerns, NRCC continues to explore other alternative options to ensure that
graduates are celebrated. Any updates and changes will be directly communicated to
graduates.
NRCC students who complete their programs of study in May or August of this year will
receive their diplomas by mail later this summer, after conferral of awards. All students
who receive diplomas in the mail are eligible to participate in the December
commencement event.
