Northam extends shutdown, others disagree

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Governor Ralph Northam announced Monday that he is extending his executive order requiring some businesses that are considered nonessential to remain closed for another week, through May 15.

Northam made the announcement during his Monday news conference but also admitted that the state was seeing positive trends in data related to the spread and treatment of the COVID-19 virus. He went on to state that he feels more time is needed before restrictions can be eased.

His original executive order forced the closure of some businesses and placed restrictions on how others were allowed to operate. That order was to expire Friday, May 8. That same order also banned gatherings of 10 people or more, public or private.

Northam lifted the ban on elective surgeries recently, but is under pressure from lawmakers to get the Commonwealth back into operation as soon as possible. Many claim that while some areas need more restrictive policies, others are not in as much danger due to a lower number of cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, Congressman Morgan Griffith issued a statement Monday after the U.S. Department of Justice filed a statement of interest that sided with a Virginia church seeking to reopen.

“I have been troubled by the closure of Virginia churches under Governor Northam’s stay at home order and on Thursday specifically asked the Governor when he would be reopening the churches,” Griffith said in the statement. “Learning that a pastor has actually been criminally charged for conducting worship services despite congregants practicing social distancing and that the Department of Justice has sided with the church against the Commonwealth makes it still clearer to me that these closures are wrong. Governor Northam must drop the unfair treatment of churches and permit them to resume worship services under the guidelines that allow other functions deemed essential to stay open.”

Griffith went on to explain his position.

“In Virginia of all places, the birthplace of religious liberty, churches should be making the call as to whether they conduct services, not the government,” he said. “Under the current rules, Virginia’s ABC stores, hardware and craft shops, among others, are allowed to stay open with social distancing. When troubles befall us, such as those we face today, where I come from, God is more important than alcohol, hardware, or crafts. Common sense and the Constitution mandate that the Commonwealth should treat churches accordingly.”

Northam presented guidelines Monday for a phased reopening of the state. The easing of reopening of businesses and social restrictions includes three phases.

Phase one will feature guidelines for physical distancing, cleaning and disinfection and workplace safety. It expects companies to keep workers and customers physically separated with clear rules and communications. Will require the use of face coverings at work, more employee breaks for handwashing and increased cleaning practices. Phase one will also allow limited and short term conferences and trade shows.

Guidelines will be published by the Commonwealth for specific industries, including restaurants, retail, fitness, personal care and grooming and entertainment. Retail and other establishments will be able to operate at lower capacities, increased spacing and with more cleaning. Churches are expected to be included in phase one, which will last around three weeks, consistent with CDC guidelines.

Phase two and three will also last three weeks each and will be implemented based on the current trends of COVID-19 cases at that time. A resurgence of cases at any time could result in stricter policies being reinstated.

“Everyone wants to know what comes next,” Northam said. “We have slowed the spread but we are not out of the woods yet. We must continue to move forward carefully.”

Saturday Northam announced that Virginia was to receive three Battelle Critical Care Decontamination Systems (CCDS) that can collectively sterilize up to 240,000 units of personal protective equipment (PPE) per day for reuse. Those three systems will be located in Blacksburg, Newport News and Chesterfield County within the next week.

“An ongoing, stable supply of PPE is key to moving Virginia forward from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Northam. “This innovative new technology will extend the life of critical PPE like N95 masks, giving our medical facilities and first responders greater access to much-needed supplies and helping the Commonwealth manage our resources amid a nationwide shortage.”

The three units are begin made available to the Commonwealth at no cost for the first six months of use and are federally funded through FEMA and the Defense Logistics Agency. Health care providers will not be charged for decontamination services.

Small businesses, the hardest hit of all during the pandemic, will also have the toughest time through the process as they work with employees and suppliers to open their doors. Some employees have been forced to seek employment elsewhere, while others have been able to take advantage of unemployment rules that have been adjusted during this crisis.

Unemployment in Virginia was at 2.6% in February. With the shutdown and stay at home order put into effect, unemployment rose to 3.3% by the first of March. The numbers for April are expected to be substantially higher.

Written by: Editor on May 4, 2020.

