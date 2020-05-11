New middle school taking shape quickly

By WILLIAM PAINE

Due to government restrictions related to the coronavirus, many projects across the state have been postponed or delayed. This is most certainly not the case when it comes to the ongoing building efforts at the new Pulaski County Middle School, as each day a veritable army of craftspeople come to construct what will be the newest school in the New River Valley.

The Pulaski County School Board was given another tour of the school this week to check on the progress of construction and they were not disappointed.

“It looks absolutely wonderful,” said board member Bill Benson.

“The county is getting a good value for their investment,” said school board chairman Tim Hurst. “They really are. This is a phenomenal property.”

With major building efforts completed, crews are now concentrating on tasks such as putting brick facades on interior walls and metallic trim on exterior surfaces. Flooring is being laid throughout the building and installation of the ceilings will soon follow.

Cabinetry has been hung in science labs, placement of lockers will come soon and before too long, serious painting efforts will commence.

The progress is clearly visible but it is equally evident that there is much work to be done before the school’s scheduled opening date of Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Dane Seagull, who works with the company Skanska as overseer of the middle school building project, assured the board members and administrators that construction efforts were on schedule and that the school should open on schedule.

Major construction efforts mentioned above should be essentially completed in about two months’ time, after which, PCPS Operations Manager Jess Shull will be hustling to bring teacher’s learning materials from DMS and PMS over to the new school. Shull and his crew will also be working to place the brand-new desks and furniture into all of the rooms of Pulaski County Middle School.

“That’s going to be a big challenge,” said Shull.

Even so, Shull assured those present that he would find a way to complete the task on schedule.

Rebecah Smith, the newly appointed Principal at the new Pulaski County Middle School, came along as well. Smith took a moment to check out the room which is to become her office when the school year starts. The Principal’s office at the new Pulaski County Middle School looks out over the front entrance way of the school.

“I’m loving the arrangement,” said Smith. “I like the position where I am because I can see outside. For me that’s a good safety thing. Also, we’re near the front door where folks will be coming through and with having two assistant principals, we can get to any situation pretty quickly.”

The new school is comprised of three class room wings, each dedicated to a different grade.

Does she like this arrangement?

“I love it,” Smith enthused. “Actually, when I was a student teacher, back in 1995, the building I taught in had separate wings for each grade level and I thought that was great because the kids are so different from sixth and seventh, eighth grade. It’s such a difference even going from one grade to the next. I think parents will like it too.”

Smith went on to say that she would encourage students to name each wing of the building to give them a greater sense of belonging.

“Right now it’s still on schedule and we’ve been pleased with the progress we’ve been seeing,” said Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers.

“We’re just in hopes that everyone stays healthy with their crews and so forth,” said Chairman Hurst. “I can’t wait to see the finished product.”

“I can’t wait to see the expression on the kid’s faces when they walk through the door,” said Benson. “Their parents will be the same way.”

