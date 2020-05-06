New farmers teleconference set

Advisory Committee on Beginning Farmers and Ranchers (ACBFR) is holding a public teleconference May 19 to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on beginning farmers and ranchers.

The public conference call will be held 2-4 p.m. To listen to the discussion, call toll-free 866-816-7252 and use conference ID 6188761. Written public comments for committee consideration should be received by May 18 at ACBeginningFarmersandRanchers@usda.gov.

Authorized by Congress in 1992, ACBFR advises the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture on ways to develop programs to provide coordinated assistance to beginning farmers and ranchers while maximizing new farming and ranching opportunities. The committee also works to enhance and expand federal-state partnerships to provide financing for beginning farmers and ranchers. Learn more about this advisory committee at the OPPE website.

For further information, contact Maria Goldberg at Maria.goldberg@usda.gov or at 202-720-6350.

ACBFR is a division of U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement.

