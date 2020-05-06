Narcan now available by mail

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

An 11% increase in drug overdoses in Virginia and Southwest Virginia this past quarter has one area agency offering the overdose reversal medication Narcan by mail.

“We want to get it in the hands of anyone who feels like they might potentially have a need for it or who are in a position where they feel like they might come across someone who might overdose,” said Mike Wade, spokesman for New River Valley Community Services (NRVCS). “We want to make sure we do all we can to save lives and prevent people from going through” the loss of someone to an overdose.

NRVCS has been offering Narcan nasal spray in person for some time. It is accompanied by REVIVE training sessions on how to recognize overdoses and administer Narcan. But the COVID-19 pandemic brought that to a halt.

“We still want to be able to provide that as a resource, so we’re trying to make it available to people in their homes,” Wade said. In addition to offering Narcan by mail, an abbreviated “At Home” REVIVE!” training course is available online for those who would like to learn more about Narcan and how to administer it.

Wade said the video can be viewed at nrvcs.org/revive. The process for receiving Narcan by mail also is available online.

Wade said the nasal sprays containing 4 mg. of Narcan are available for any individual who uses or misuses opioids, anyone who has a loved one who uses or misuses opioids, and any business or organization that could potentially come across someone who has overdosed.

“To me it’s as essential as having a fire extinguisher or first-aid kit in your home if you have someone you know or love that has a problem with opioids,” Wade said, “because you can’t get someone help if they’re dead.”

Even if a household includes a person who is prescribed opioid medications, it’s good to have Narcan on hand in case of an accidental overdose.

“You can use this on a child and you can use it on a dog,” Wade said, noting the potential of a child or pet accidentally ingesting an opioid medication.

Wade says the idea to offer Narcan by mail during the pandemic arose from statistics on unintentional overdoses Virginia Department of Health recently released.

According to those statistics, from the fourth quarter of 2019 through the first quarter of 2020 unintentional drug overdoses were up in four of five health planning regions in Virginia. Southwest Virginia saw an 11% increase, while Northern Virginia overdoses rose 32%, Northwest Virginia increased 9%, and Eastern Virginia overdoses climbed 6%. Central Virginia’s overdose rate stayed at a steady 4%.

Male overdoses rose 13% and female, 7%. The only age category seeing a decrease was 45-55, which dropped 11%. Unfortunately, it was the youngest of the population, ages 0-14, that accounted for the biggest increase (24%) in overdoses by age.

When it came to unintentional overdoses by opioids or unspecified substances, all five health planning regions saw increases. The highest increase was again in Northern Virginia (33%), followed by Southwest Virginia at 16%, Eastern Virginia at 12%, Northwest Virginia at 11% and Central Virginia, 8%.

Again, men accounted for the biggest increase, 17% increase, while women increased 11%. The 45-54 age group also was the only age group to have a decline (down 7%) in overdoses by opioids or unspecified substances. The 25-34 and 55-64 age groups tied at 26% for the biggest increase.

Heroine, often viewed by opioid abusers as a cheaper alternative, accounted for a sharp 54% increase in unintentional overdoses in Southwest Virginia. Northern Virginia increased 22% and Central Virginia was up 10%. In the Northwest region, unintentional heroin overdoses dropped 21% and in the Eastern region they remained steady at 4%.

Heroin overdoses by women increased 12%, compared to a 10% increase by men. Overdoses by ages 20-34 decreased by an average of 7%, while there was a 25% increase in the 15-19 age group and a whopping 165% increase in heroin overdoses among those ages 65 and older.

Wade says there are a lot of different factors that lead to drug misuse and overdose. Even the present “stay at home” quarantine can play a part by separating people from their support systems. If they’re in recovery, but struggling, the isolation can lead them to return to using, setting up a recipe for disaster.

“They could take a dosage they used to tolerate, but because their tolerance is lower it could be very dangerous, if not fatal. Those are the kinds of things folks have to watch out for,” he said.

While Narcan is available by mail during the pandemic, Wade said a decision on whether to continue offering it by mail will be dependent upon demand and availability of Narcan.

