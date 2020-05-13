Memorial Day service to be ‘virtual’ this year

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin will not be holding a Memorial Day ceremony this year, but that doesn’t mean the nation’s fallen veterans will not be honored.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia Department of Veterans Services has decided to cancel public Memorial Day ceremonies at Virginia War Memorial and all three state veteran cemeteries. Instead, a “virtual” ceremony will be livestreamed online from Virginia War Memorial Shrine of Memory.

The half-hour-long 2020 Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony begins at 10 a.m. It can be viewed at Facebook.com/virginiaveteransservices or Facebook.com/virginiawarmemorial.

The fact the public ceremonies are being cancelled, however, does not prevent families and others from visiting the cemeteries or Virginia War Memorial grounds, subject to current COVID-19 distancing rules and guidelines. Each cemetery will still offer the breath-taking sight of American flags adorning each grave and an Avenue of Flags lining cemetery roads from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Memorial Day.

“VDVS deeply regrets that it cannot hold public Memorial Day ceremonies this year to honor the thousands of heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our Commonwealth and our nation. This decision was made to conform to current state emergency orders to protect the health and well-being of veterans, families, participants, staff members, and others who normally attend these ceremonies,” the agency states in a press release. “The public is invited and encouraged to participate in the virtual ceremony, which will focus on honoring our nation’s and our Commonwealth’s heroes who died in service.”

Visit www.dvs.virginia.gov for latest viewing options for the ceremony and procedures for visiting the cemeteries and war memorial.

