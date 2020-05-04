May focuses on mental health

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

While the focus shifts to mental health every May, this year’s COVID-19 pandemic appears to be placing extra emphasis on the issue.

“We’re all worrying about whether we have enough food, toilet paper and medications to stay comfortable in a quarantine, but one of the biggest challenges of quarantine will be to our mental health,” says Claudia W. Allen. She is director of the Family Stress Clinic and of University of Virginia School of Family Medicine’s behavioral science department.

Allen addressed the impact of quarantine and the new reality of working from home on mental health in the UVA Today online article, “How to Protect Your Mental Health During a Quarantine.” The article also is posted on the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website.

Working from home initially may sound like an unplanned vacation, but Allen points out it actually can be a “foolproof recipe for depression” due to isolation, lack of schedule and not enough to do.

She offers the following suggestions for avoiding depression when working from home or simply stuck at home in quarantine.

Get Dressed: Don’t give in to the urge to sleep in and stay up late. Get up at your normal time and keep your normal routine. While it’s OK to dress down, don’t stay in your pajamas.

Stick to Your Routine: Structure your day, even if you’re not working, and stick with the schedule. Create a schedule of your workday as if you were at the office. If you’re not working, schedule your meals, reading time, exercise, chores and other activities. It is best to have a mix of activities you have to do and like to do.

Plan Your Week: Don’t stop with daily schedules. Plan your weeks, too, making sure weekend activities are somewhat different. Allen says combining structure with variation keeps people “settled but stimulated,” both of which are important for emotional health.

Go Outside: If you don’t have to be confined to your home, go for walks or jogs — in a green area, if possible. “Exercise, sunlight and being around trees all benefit mood,” Allen notes. If you can’t leave your home, she suggests following a workout on the internet. Quarantine can offer more time than usual for exercise, so Allen suggests setting goals that are SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic and Timely). She says exercise has a positive effect on mood and should be made a priority of the daily schedule.

Be Intentional: Pick a few skills or hobbies you’ve wanted to learn and use extra time intentionally for learning or practicing. Allen recommends setting aside an hour daily for these intentional activities.

Watch Social Media Usage: Be aware of how much time you spend on social media. Social media can be a friend during isolation, but endlessly scrolling through Facebook, Instagram or other sites will not “feed your need for connection,” Allen says. In fact, studies have shown these websites can make people feel left out or inferior. She suggests planning group video chats daily or weekly with friends, family, neighbors or colleagues because “one of the most important drivers of well-being” is social connection.

Be a Helper: Boost your mood by helping others. Check on those who are most vulnerable by phone or email.

Spread Out: Create space between other members of the household to avoid irritation. Plan time together and time apart, preferably in separate rooms. If you can’t be in separate rooms, set agreed-upon time for not interacting.

Shift Your Mental Space: Use mindfulness to shift your mind from one of frustration to one of curiosity about a situation. Keep a written, sketched or video journal of your quarantine experience. This gives you a little distance from stressors, while opening your mind to the positive things that happen daily.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) a fifth of adults experience mental illness annually.

In early April NAMI and more than a dozen of the nation’s leading mental health organizations petitioned government leaders to include several mental health provisions in their next COVID-19 stimulus package in order to address the pandemic’s “profound mental health implications.”

In a press release, the group states, “Access to critical care must be sustained for the millions of Americans living with mental health and substance use disorders, as well as those who may now need help due to isolation, grief, unemployment, increased anxiety and more.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is overwhelming our communities and our nation’s health care system, including for mental health and addiction. Congress must take immediate action to prevent the behavioral health system from collapsing and to mitigate a greater public health and economic crisis from untreated mental illness and addiction.”

