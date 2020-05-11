Martin’s Pharmacy’s filling customer needs

It’s been hard to find stuff lately. Toilet Paper is the most infamous example but other items, which seem nearly essential during a global pandemic, have also been very tough to find.

By mid-March, finding hand sanitizer anywhere in Southwest Virginia became a near impossibility. And how many times a day was the populace scolded to “Keep your hands clean!”

Under normal circumstances, the production of hand sanitizers is strictly regulated but due to the shortage, the Board of Pharmacy passed new regulations to allow pharmacies to make their own hand sanitizer, if it could not be purchased otherwise.

The key ingredient for hand sanitizers is isopropyl alcohol and up until a few weeks ago that was easily acquired. The emergence of the coronavirus changed all that and bottles of rubbing alcohol became as scarce as hen’s teeth.

“Isopropyl alcohol … rubbing alcohol … you couldn’t get it there for a while.” said William Hale. “People were just hoarding it.”

No rubbing alcohol meant no hand sanitizer to sell. Seeing that there was a demand to be filled, Eddie and William Hale of Martin’s Pharmacy, decided to do something unconventional.

“Adam Ferris, who runs the Iron Heart Winery, put me on to this guy at the Davis Distillery,” said William Hale.

The Davis Valley Distillery is located in Rural Retreat and first opened as a vineyard in 2000. By 2013 one side of the winery was converted into a distillery that now produces vodka, bourbons, legal moonshine and straight ethanol for times such as these.

“So we actually went to a distillery in Rural Retreat and bought ethanol that they were mass producing to make hand sanitizer with,” said William Hale. “We have another pharmacy at Rural Retreat and they brought it to us in a couple of five gallon buckets. So whenever we can’t find the rubbing alcohol … the isopropyl alcohol … then we’ll use ethanol that you would otherwise drink. We also have grain alcohol that you can buy at ABC store. We’ve had to use that a couple of times as well.”

Of course, hand sanitizer consists of more than rubbing alcohol.

“We had like 10 different formulas that we just kind of go through,” said Hale. “We would add some aloe to it, some glycerin, some hydrogen peroxide and different things, so you obviously couldn’t drink it.”

“We’d also add essential oils and vitamin E,” said Lindsey Byrd, who works at Martin’s Pharmacy. “It’s easier on the hands.”

Finding the best aloe to use for the sanitizer also became a something of a challenge, as apparently not all aloes are created equal. The aloe gives the sanitizing solution a gelatinous quality, while the glycerin makes it easier to get a little lather.

Once all ingredients were acquired, they need to be mixed with a certain type of machine that resembles a milkshake machine (but costs a lot more) called an Unguator Pro.

“It takes a while to do,” said William Hale. “We were coming in early and staying late to make this sanitizer.”

It paid off. For a while there, Martin’s Pharmacy was one of the very few places in the NRV that one could purchase hand sanitizer.

Members of The Southwest Times have tested this newly in-house produced hand sanitizer and it works great but there is one noticeable difference between this isopropyl alcohol based sanitizer and ethanol based sanitizer and that is the smell.

Because it originates from a distillery, Martin’s Pharmacy’s latest batch of hand sanitizer smells a lot like tequila … or is it moonshine?

Judge for yourself while supplies last. As prepackaged hand sanitizer again becomes widely available, Martin’s Pharmacy will once again buy in bulk from their regular suppliers and use their Unguator for mixing other pharmaceutical concoctions.

