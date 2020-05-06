Local VCE launches Q&A Fridays

Have a question about nutrition or a weed you need identified?

Virginia Cooperative Extension, headquartered at Virginia Tech and active for more than a century, is always a good source of information pertaining to agriculture, natural resources, food and nutrition, health, youth development and leadership.

On any typical weekday, the public can drop by the local VEC office on the lower floor of Pulaski County Administration Building to have their questions answered. But with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, that has changed. Now contact is limited to email and telephone calls since the office is closed to the public to allow for social distancing.

Now, local extension agents are available through another source: Zoom.

As of Friday, the local office started a new program to reach citizens: Q&A Fridays with the Pulaski Extension Office. The question and answer session is held every Friday at noon. To access it, visit https://virginiatech.zoom.us/j/975277734876.

Zoom is an audio/video teleconferencing platform accessible through the internet. Those who have never used it are encouraged to connect about 15 minutes early to ensure access by the time the question and answering session starts.

Non-internet users, however, are not left out in the cold. Audio-only telephone access is available by calling 1-929-436-2866. The meeting code is 975277734876.

Morgan Paulette, unit coordinator Pulaski VEC, said the office’s six agents came up with the Q&A idea as a whole as a way to get the word out they’re still around and to make themselves a little more accessible during the pandemic.

Since more people tend to come into the office for questions this time of year, he said, “we’re hoping this will kind of help fill that gap.” He said they don’t know what types or how many questions to expect at this point.

Since agents may need to research an answer, Paulette requests questions be emailed to the office in advance at loral@vt.edu. He said staff may choose to answer some questions during the Zoom session and some on an individual basis.

Dependent upon public response, Q&A could become a regular service after the pandemic ends and the office is reopened. If that’s the case it would be held every other week or once a month, not on a weekly basis.

