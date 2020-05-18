Lisa Michelle ‘Missy’ Wall Wyatt

Lisa Michelle “Missy” Wall Wyatt, age 46, of Dublin, Va., passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Born Feb. 8, 1974, in Pulaski, Va., she was the daughter of David McNeal Wall Jr. and Jeanie “Jean” Duncan Wall.

She is survived by her parents, David McNeal Wall Jr. and Jeanie “Jean” Duncan Wall of Dublin, Va.; sons, Alex Justin Wyatt of Dublin, Va., and Michael David Wyatt of Pulaski, Va.; stepson, John Wyatt; brother, David Lee Wall of Pulaski, Va.; husband, William John Wyatt of Dublin, Va.; mother-in-law, Barbara Wyatt of Wyoming; special friend, Kevin Lambert of Dublin, Va.; best friends, her dog Daisy, and many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Private graveside services were held Thursday, April 16, at Thornspring UMC Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

