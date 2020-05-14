James steps down as Cougar football head coach

By DAVID GRAVELY

Thursday The Southwest Times confirmed the Pulaski County High School Cougar Head Football Coach Stephen James has stepped down from that position.

James came to the Cougar football program in 2014 from a very successful Fort Chiswell program. Hired just over two months before the season started, Coach James quickly established a new tempo in the weight room which carried over to the practice field. In his first season, the Cougars made the playoffs and finished the regular season with a record of 5-5 before falling to Liberty-Bealton in the playoffs.

The 2015 season saw Pulaski County roar to a 9-0 start before they fell to Salem two times in a row to end the season. In 2016 the Cougar went 7-4, falling again in the first round of the playoffs. After a tough 2017 season, the Cougars put together two solid seasons in a row, finishing 8-4 in 2018 and 9-3 in 2019.

Stephen James finishes his time with Pulaski County with an overall record of 44-23 (65.67%) and a playoff record of 2-5.

According to Pulaski County School Board chairman Tim Hurst, Coach James informed the board of his intentions in a meeting with Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers Thursday. Hurst stated that James is leaving PCHS to take a teaching position at his alma mater, George Wythe High School.

With his departure, the search for a new head coach will begin immediately. The Cougars will return a solid core of players on the offensive and defensive side of the ball for the 2020 season.

An official statement is expected Friday from the high school.

