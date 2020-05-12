Inmate at NRVRJ tests positive

By DAVID GRAVELY

For two weeks there have been no new cases of COVID-19 reported in the county, despite the fact that an inmate at the New River Valley Regional Jail has now been reported as testing positive for the virus. Pulaski County has reported nine cases since the beginning of the pandemic with two requiring hospitalization.

The inmate, according to NRVRJ spokesman Gregory P. Winston, was tested upon arrival at the jail, which is standard procedure for all incoming inmates. His test report came back positive. The male inmate continues to show no symptoms of the virus, but continues to be held in isolation. He will continue to be isolated until he tests negative for the virus.

As of Tuesday morning, Montgomery County reports 66 cases with nine that have required hospitalization and one death. Wythe County now reports 14 cases with one hospitalization and one death.

Carroll County now reports 34 cases and two hospitalizations. The City of Galax has been hard hit, reporting 56 cases with one hospitalization. Roanoke County reports 79 cases and five hospitalizations. Roanoke City now has 108 cases with seven hospitalizations and one death. The City of Salem reports 32 cases with four hospitalizations.

Giles County reports eight cases and Floyd County reports three cases with one hospitalization. Grayson County reports 16 cases of the virus with one hospitalization. The City of Martinsville is reporting their two cases with one hospitalization. Henry County now has 27 cases with five hospitalizations and one death. Smyth County has 13 cases with four hospitalizations.

Bland and Dickenson counties still do not report any cases in their area. The only other areas east of Lynchburg that does not have a reported a case is Bath County. There are no areas west of Lynchburg without a case.

As of Tuesday morning, there have now been 171,239 people tested in the state and 25,800 total cases reported. Of those, 3,395 have required hospitalization. There have now been 891 deaths reported in Virginia.

These numbers reflect the total number of cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of the patients who tested positive have recovered and returned to their normal lives, as much as possible. Many of the patients who required hospital care have also recovered and been released.

Individuals who feel they may require testing should consult with their regular doctor first. They may also contact the New River Health District’s COVID-19 public health center at 540-267-8240 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The line is open Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Any callers after those times should leave a message.

To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to:

Stay home except for essential travel; if you must go out in public, wear a cloth face covering;

Stay home when you are sick;

Avoid contact with sick people;

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing;

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth;

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces;

If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor;

Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public; and

Avoid close contact with crowds of any size, and avoid any crowd of more than 10 people.

For the most accurate and up-to-date information online, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/new-river, www.nrvroadtowellness.com, www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

