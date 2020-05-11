Indictments returned in cases involving children

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski County grand jury Tuesday returned indictments against two men accused of sex-related crimes against children.

According to court records, 32 felony indictments were returned against Travis William Doerzaph, 36, of Fairlawn, and one felony indictment was handed down against John Jeffrey Stowers Jr., 25, of Pulaski.

Indictments are merely charges. They are not findings of guilt.

The grand jury indicted Doerzaph on 16 counts each of possession of child pornography with prior offenses and reproduction of child pornography with prior offenses. Originally, he was charged with 40 charges, but court records show eight were dismissed.

Doerzaph was initially arrested last fall after authorities executed a search warrant on his residence on Camelot Farms Road in the Fairlawn area. An investigation was launched after Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in Bedford contacted Pulaski County authorities about a situation involving distribution of child pornography.

Stowers was indicted Tuesday on a single count of inanimate object penetration of a child — a charge which falls under the Commonwealth’s rape statute. An investigation was launched after the mother of a 5-year-old male reported to police July 30 that she believed Stowers sexually assaulted her child.

During a bond hearing held several months ago, Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor said the child’s account of what happened was consistent throughout numerous interviews with professionals.

Fleenor contends Stowers made multiple statements of denial during initial interviews; but subsequently indicated he used drugs the day in question and fell asleep. When he awakened, Stowers allegedly told authorities, his finger was penetrating the child.

Doerzaph and Stowers are each being held at New River Valley Regional Jail pending trial. Both men’s charges were certified to the grand jury following preliminary hearings in a lower court. Direct indictments obtained by presenting evidence directly to the grand jury will not be released until the court unseals them May 19. They are initially sealed to give authorities an opportunity to make arrests.

Written by: Editor on May 11, 2020.

