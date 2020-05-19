Helen Kirby Kelley

Helen Kirby Kelley, 87, of Draper, Va., passed away peacefully Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Pulaski Health & Rehab Center.

She was born June 20, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Duval Adams Kirby and Maude Mae Allison Kirby of Draper, Va. Also preceding her in death were her husband, Joseph Francis Kelley and her son, John Duval Kirby.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sister, Jean K. Plott, Fairlawn, Va.; daughters, Martha K. Biggar (Ed), Draper, Va., and Elizabeth K. Whitman (Robert), Pulaski, Va.; son, Joseph N. Kelley, Draper, Va.; grandchildren, John and Julia Whitman, Pulaski, Va.; several nieces and a nephew, and numerous cousins and friends. She was a long-time member of Draper’s Valley Presbyterian Church.

The family is grateful for the quality of care from the staff of Pulaski Health and Rehab, who became part or her family. They request no visitors at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Draper’s Valley Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 2755 Old Baltimore Road, Draper, VA 24324, or to the charity of your choice.

Mrs. Kelley’s service is private.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

