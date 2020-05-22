Harry Lee Smith Jr.

June 30, 1956-May 17, 2020

Harry Lee Smith Jr., 63, peacefully passed away unexpectedly in his sleep Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home in Radford, Va.

He was retired from Radford Army Ammunition Plant (RAAP) and owned S&S Motors and Smith Trucking. He was preceded in death and reunited in Glory with his parents, Harry Sr. and Blanche Smith; precious son and best friend, Justin Smith; sister, Mary Margaret Quesenberry; and special nephew, Robbie Quesenberry.

Survivors include his daughter, Emily Smith McGrail and her fiancé, Ken Richardson; daughter-in-law, Holly Smith; much loved grandchildren, Olivia and Gavin; sisters and brother-in-law, Patricia “Patsy” Neal and friend Tazwell Altizer, and Elizabeth and Buddy Dishon; lifelong loving friend, Mary Shelor; brother-in-law, Sanford “Sandy” Quesenberry, and many other relatives and friends.

Memorial services are being held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va., with Pastor Neil Wood and Minister Eddie Dale Gallimore officiating. The family is receiving friends from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Please note that all services will comply with the COVID 19 restrictions (wear a mask and you will be required to maintain social distancing at all times).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Snowville Volunteer Fire Dept., 4855 Lead Mine Road, Hiwassee, VA 24347 or American Diabetes Association, 4335 Cox Road, Glen Allen, VA 23060.

The Smith family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

Written by: Editor on May 22, 2020.

