Grand jury on for Tuesday in Pulaski

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Even though Virginia Supreme Court’s third judicial emergency isn’t set to expire until the middle of May, a Pulaski County grand jury will meet Tuesday.

Circuit Court Clerk Maetta Crewe said Friday the grand jury session, originally set for April 13, will be held Tuesday. Jurors and others involved in the session will be provided with face masks to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus.

Most court proceedings have been on hold since a public health emergency was declared by Gov. Ralph Northam in mid-March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

