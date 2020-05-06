Funds to target mental health, opioid addiction

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A nearly $4 million grant awarded to New River Valley Community Services last week will allow the agency to build upon services it offers individuals with mental health and substance use disorders, according to Executive Director James Pritchett.

“We had applied for this extension grant back in early March, with a desire to continue providing the services that were implemented and supported through our original Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) grant – which we received in 2015,” Pritchett said. “This new funding will allow us to continue building service capacity to meet the needs of individuals living with mental health and substance use disorders.”

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded the $3,971,825 grant to New River Valley Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC), which is a designation bestowed upon New River Valley Community Services.

CCBHCs are agencies that provide “a comprehensive range of mental health and substance use disorder services to vulnerable individuals.” As such, the CCBHC designation requires 24-hour crisis response services, the use of evidence-based practices, and integrated care coordination with primary care.

Pritchett said continuing CCBHC-funded services “will allow us to build upon efforts that address key concerns for our communities — including the impact of the ongoing opioid epidemic and the hospitalization of individuals who are living with serious mental illness.”

He added, “We are grateful for the additional funding – and the expedited process to get the grant approved. At the same time, I anticipate there will be an even greater need for these services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

