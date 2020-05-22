Fred Lee Tickle Sr.

Dec. 26, 1935-May 20, 2020

Fred Lee Tickle Sr., 84, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his home in Fairlawn, Va., surrounded by his family.

He was born Dec. 26, 1935, in Radford, Va., and spent 43 years working for Meadow Gold Creamery. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carolyn Atkins Tickle; his parents, Luther Jackson and Helen Croy Tickle; and three brothers, Rhondie, Donald and Marvin.

He is survived by his four children, Melody Litchfield, Janean Farley, Fred (Millie) Tickle Jr. and Melissa (David) Durham; one brother, Cranston (Clara) Tickle;11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, as well as extended family and friends.

His favorite color was green, the perfect choice for an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish, hunt, garden and walk in the woods. He was married to Carolyn for 57 years before her death and he considered the day he married her his happiest memory.

He will be remembered by those who loved him as a man who finished a job, no matter how long it took, a man who was faithful to his wife and family through good times and bad, a man who had quiet strength that brought calm and comfort to others, and as a man, even as his health failed him, remained satisfied with his life and gracious to everyone.

The family would like to express thanks to the many wonderful caregivers and family who helped throughout his illness.

He was a man with a life well lived, and a man well loved.

“My father didn’t tell me how to live. He lived and let me watch him do it.” – Clarence Budington Kelland.

A celebration of life is being held Monday, May 25, 11 a.m., at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va., with Pastor Randy and Sherry St. Clair officiating.

The Tickle family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on May 22, 2020.

Comments

comments