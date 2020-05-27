Foundation issues second round of grants

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Several agencies serving Pulaski County received funding from Community Foundation of the New River Valley in its second round of grant awards designed to help charitable nonprofits through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Grant Program received almost 100 applications for assistance after it was announced in late March. It is funded through donations and a significant portion of CFNRV’s endowed funds for the year.

Grants of up to $2,000 are available to help agencies meet operating expenses or increased demand for services, or to modify means of providing services to meet coronavirus restrictions. Each agency can apply the funds where they are most needed.

The latest agencies serving Pulaski County that received grants are:

Dublin United Methodist Church Feeding Program: $2,000 from Todd Family Fund, Youth Awareness Fund, and Ann and H.W. Huff Family Fund to continue spring and summer feeding in partnership with Pulaski County Public Schools.

NRV CARES: $2,000 from Parenting Skills Fund, Hulannie Jenkins and Kimberlyn Atherton-Jenkins Fund, and the General Endowment to support staff as they move their services online.

Salvation Army: $2,000 from Joann and JB Sutphin Fund, Margaret and Samuel F. Tollison Family Fund, and Homer T. and Beverly Hurst Fund to support social service assistance and increased demand for food.

Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society: $2,000 from Andy and Susan Morikawa Capacity Building Fund for secure, confidential communication systems to remotely provide free civil legal services to low-income families in 17 counties, including Pulaski, and four small cities in southwestern Virginia.

Nonprofits that serve the New River Valley and units of local government, like schools or libraries, are eligible to apply for a grant. The final round of grants will be awarded in mid-June. Agencies that have not already applied may do so at cfnrv.org/grants. Agencies that have already applied, but not yet been awarded a grant, do not have to re-apply to be considered in the June cycle.

“We are really seeing the impact of COVID-19 in our community. Organizations are being bold and innovative to transition services online, move staff to work from home and continue to market their organization in our new normal. We are so appreciative of the feedback we’ve received to date from grant recipients, making clear that these grants are a huge help in a challenging time,” said Jessica Wirgau, Foundation executive director.

To make a tax-deductible donation toward CFNRV’s COVID-19 Response Grant, go to https://www.givelocalnrv.org/story/Covid19grants or mail a check payable to CFNRV, P.O. Box 6009, Christiansburg, VA 24068-6009. Please mark “COVID Response” in the memo line.

