By MELINDA WILLIAMS
Several agencies serving Pulaski County received funding from Community Foundation of the New River Valley in its second round of grant awards designed to help charitable nonprofits through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Grant Program received almost 100 applications for assistance after it was announced in late March. It is funded through donations and a significant portion of CFNRV’s endowed funds for the year.
Grants of up to $2,000 are available to help agencies meet operating expenses or increased demand for services, or to modify means of providing services to meet coronavirus restrictions. Each agency can apply the funds where they are most needed.
The latest agencies serving Pulaski County that received grants are:
Nonprofits that serve the New River Valley and units of local government, like schools or libraries, are eligible to apply for a grant. The final round of grants will be awarded in mid-June. Agencies that have not already applied may do so at cfnrv.org/grants. Agencies that have already applied, but not yet been awarded a grant, do not have to re-apply to be considered in the June cycle.
“We are really seeing the impact of COVID-19 in our community. Organizations are being bold and innovative to transition services online, move staff to work from home and continue to market their organization in our new normal. We are so appreciative of the feedback we’ve received to date from grant recipients, making clear that these grants are a huge help in a challenging time,” said Jessica Wirgau, Foundation executive director.
To make a tax-deductible donation toward CFNRV’s COVID-19 Response Grant, go to https://www.givelocalnrv.org/story/Covid19grants or mail a check payable to CFNRV, P.O. Box 6009, Christiansburg, VA 24068-6009. Please mark “COVID Response” in the memo line.
