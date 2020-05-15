Fate of Pulaski Gordmans store uncertain

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Just two months ago Pulaski officials were breathing a sigh of relief that Gordmans would replace Peebles rather than leaving a vacant building.

Now, the fate of Gordmans’ Pulaski store is hanging in the balance.

Stage Stores, which owns Peebles, Gordmans and multiple other chains, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Sunday and initiated a sale of the company, citing a challenging retail market and temporary store closures brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We recognize how hard the last few months have been on our guests and our associates. Like many others, our business was significantly impacted by COVID-19. We temporarily closed all of our stores as we have worked to manage through this challenging environment. Despite all of our efforts, we have been unable to obtain necessary financing to continue operating as an independent business,” Stage Stores President and CEO Michael Glazer states in a May 10 letter to customers that is posted on the Gordmans’ website.

He continues, “We have therefore filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11, as we simultaneously run a sale process for our business or any of our assets and initiate an orderly winddown of our operations. We hope our actions over the last several months to reposition the business will attract the right partner who is interested in our off-price concept. If we receive a viable bid for the business, we will terminate our winddown of operations at certain locations. This is incredibly difficult news to deliver and it is a decision that we came to after exhausting all other options.”

A public relations firm handling grand openings of Gordmans stores earlier this year is no longer working with the company. The firm directed questions regarding the bankruptcy and its impact on the Pulaski store to a Stage Stores email account, but The Southwest Times had not received a response as of press time.

In his website letter, Glazer said Gordmans stores would be reopened in phases starting Friday, with opening dates of specific stores listed on the website. However, as of Thursday afternoon there was no information on the opening dates for stores.

A March 31 grand opening for the Pulaski store was canceled when restrictions were placed on businesses as the result of the pandemic, so the store has never been open under the Gordmans name. Glazer says gift cards and returns will be honored at Gordmans stores the first 30 days after reopening, but no new gift cards will be issued at this time.

While town of Pulaski received notice of the bankruptcy filing, Town Manager Shawn Utt said they have received no additional information regarding the local store or whether it will be one of the liquidated properties.

According to a May 11 story in The Washington Post, Stage Stores was the third large retailer to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a week. The other two were J. Crew and Neiman Marcus. It reported Stage Stores stock fell 22% after the bankruptcy announcement, resulting in a more than 95% reduction in its shares this year.

Stage Stores announced last fall the Pulaski Peebles store, which opened in 2007, would close and become Gordmans, an “off-price” retailer. It was one of about 300 Stage department stores to be converted. Off-price stores are typically able to keep their prices low by purchasing overstock and out-of-season merchandise.

Washington Post reports Stage has spent millions converting stores to Gordmans since 2017, with sales increasing more than 17% during the past quarter. Analysts told the Post the increased sales were not enough to protect the company from the impact being closed about two months due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Stage’s bankruptcy filing indicates it owes more than 10,000 creditors between $500,000 and $1 billion, according to the Posts’ report. Annual revenue was said to be $1.58 billion.

Written by: Editor on May 15, 2020.

Comments

comments